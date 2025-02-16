Unseeded Kyrian Jacquet upsets second seed Billy Harris to win Delhi Open 2025 singles title

Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet prolonged his superb Indian spring by adding the Delhi Open 2025 singles title to his trophy cabinet, mere days after he had claimed the Chennai Open 2025 crown. Jacquet, unseeded, beat second seed Billy Harris 6-4, 6-2 at the DLTA Complex Centre Court on Sunday to lay claim to the championship.

Organised by the All India Tennis Association and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, the Delhi Open 2025 was an ATP Challenger 75 tournament played on hard courts with USD 1,00,000 as prize money on offer. By winning the singles event, Jacquet raked in 75 crucial ATP points.

Building on the momentum of his triumph over top seed Vit Kopriva in the semi-final, Jacquet, World No. 204 at the time of writing, raced off the blocks in the final, breaking World No. 116 Harris at the first time to take a 3-0 lead. The Briton, however, responded in kind, breaking his counterpart and holding his serve to restore parity at 3-3. Jacquet, though, broke again in the eighth game, before sealing the first set on his opponent’s serve, 6-4.

Aiming for his third ATP Challenger title, Jacquet commenced the second set with a robust defence on his serve, before coming close to breaking Harris in the fourth game. Nonetheless, the second seed held his nerve after relinquishing a 40-0 lead to win the deuce and level the set 2-2.

Despite Harris’ best attempts, Jacquet finally seized the upper hand in game six, coming from 40-15 down to win the bout with a superb forehand. The 23-year-old swept through the following game to race into a 5-2 lead. Jacquet then won a brilliant rally in the eighth game to set himself up with two match points, converting the latter to win the set 6-2, and subsequently, the match.

Jacquet’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Harris made him the third Frenchman in a row to win the Delhi Open singles title after Stephane Robert (2016) and Geoffrey Blancaneaux (2024).