UTT 2024: Alvaro Robles named captain of PBG Bengaluru Smashers

Spain table tennis player Alvaro Robles, who is into his fourth year of playing franchise table tennis in India, will lead PBG Bengaluru Smashers in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, starting August 23.

Robles will lead a team of stars including Manika Batra, USA table tennis player Lily Zhang, Indian youngsters Jeet Chandra and Taneesha Kotecha along with the veteran Amalraj Anthony.



Robles has the experience of playing in two Olympic Games and this is the first time he will play for PBG Bengaluru Smashers. He lead Falcons team in the past and his intensity and prowess has helped his erstwhile teams reach the playoffs in every single edition he has played in.



Robles was the star in the last season’s final where he took a 3-0 win over Indian veteran and top class table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.



His lethal forehand attacks and robust defensive skills are his weapons and PBG Bengaluru Smashers will look forward to another enterprising season under Robles’ leadership.



The 33-year-old southpaw said it is an honour to be leading PBG Bengaluru Smashers and added that he is ready for the challenge. “Being named the captain of the PBG Bengaluru Smashers is a tremendous honour. Leading such a talented group of players in a prestigious tournament is a challenge I am eager to embrace. We have a strong team, and I believe our mix of experience and young talent will make us formidable contenders,” Robles said in a club statement.



The partnership between Robles and Dutch coach Elena Timina will continue and Timina will have the experience of Indian coach Anshuman Roy by her side.



Speaking about Robles’ captaincy, Timina said Robles’ leadership skills and his determination is sure to help the team scale new heights. “I’m thrilled to be coaching Alvaro Robles again, especially in such an important role as team captain. This will be our third time working together in UTT, and I’ve seen firsthand how his leadership and determination inspire those around him. Alvaro is not only a world-class player but also a strategic thinker who knows how to bring out the best in his teammates. With him leading the charge, I’m confident we will have an outstanding tournament,” she said.



The UTT table tennis kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on August 23 and PBG Bengaluru Smashers will play their first match against Chennai Lions.

