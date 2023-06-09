UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2023: Sarthak, Syndrela crowned U-15 champs

Hyderabad: Sarthak Arya of the PSPB Academy toyed with Teshub Dinesh of Karnataka, winning the final 3-0 to lift the Youth Boys Under-15 trophy in the UTT National Ranking Championships at the Firefox Sports and Resorts facilities today.

Syndrela Das of West Bengal struggled against M. Hansini of Tamil Nadu but prevailed over the latter to snatch the Youth Girls Under-15 crown from her with a 3-0 verdict.

The Petroleum Academy boy took less than 25 minutes to dispose of his left-handed opponent as he failed to keep the ball on the table, leading to his inevitable end. Teshub could have put the pressure back on the Sarthak, but the Karnataka boy squandered the 5-0 and 8-4 in the third game to surrender meekly.

In the semi-finals, Sarthak and Teshub dropped one game each against their opponents, Tanish Pendse of Maharashtra and Rupam Sardar of West Bengal, respectively. But the eventual winners kept a tight leash and never let their rivals off the hook.

Unlike the Boys' final, Syndrela faced stiff resistance from Hansini. In the first game, the Tamil Nadu girl had her chances after the deuce. But Syndrela cashed in with deft placings, forcing Hansini to wonder what hit her. In the second, she lost very close. With a 2-0 cushion, the West Bengal girl finished it off quickly.

Syndrela escaped by the skin of her teeth in the semi-final when Divyanshi Bowmick of Maharashtra stretched in the first two games before pulling one back. But the West Bengal girl displayed better skills and came up trumps in crunch situations that altered the course of the semis. Hansini had no such problems and easily beat Kavya Bhatt, also from Maharashtra.

Late yesterday evening, Aditya Das of West Bengal claimed the Youth Boys Under-13 title, beating Vatsal Dulkan of Haryana in straight games. Aditya beat Akash Rajavelu of Tamil Nadu in a tough semi-final, while Vatsal outsmarted Samrddha Bhattacharya of West Bengal 3-0.

Results:

U-15 Youth Boys: Final: Sarthak Arya (PSPBA) bt Teshub Dinesh (Kar) 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Semi-finals: Sarthak Arya bt Tanish Pendse (Mah) 12-10, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9; Teshub Dinesh bt Rupam Sardar (WB) 11-7, 7-11, 17-15, 11-7.

U-15 Youth Girls: Final: Syndrela Das (WB) bt M. Hansini (TN) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7.

Semi-finals: Syndrela Das bt Divyanshi Bowmick (Mah) 12-10, 12-10, 6-11, 11-8; M. Hansini bt Kavya Bhatt (Mah) 11-4, 17-15, 11-8.

U-13 Youth Boys: Final: Aditya Das (WB) bt Vatsal Dulkan (Har) 11-8, 11-6, 11-4.

Semi-finals: Aditya Das bt Akash Rajavelu 11-9, 14-12, 11-4 (TN); Vatsal Dulkan bt Samriddha Bhattacharya (WB) 11-8, 11-9, 11-6.