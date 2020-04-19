Watch: Cricketers And Actors Join Their Hands And Come Up With An Awareness Video

Coronavirus… This deadly virus is making the whole world to sit at home with the lockdown period. This step is taken by most of the Governments to make people stay away from this novel disease.

Coming to awareness programs, celebrities are coming up with gratitude statements and awareness videos to make people educate about the precautionary and preventive measures regarding the Covid-19 disease.

Today, a few cricketers and Bollywood actors came together and dropped an amazing video regarding the domestic violence during the lockdown period.

We Hans India has come up with this video for our readers… Have a look!









