  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Tries to Touch Jay Shah’s Feet After World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in home series against South Africa
x

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in home series against South Africa

Highlights

India won the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur tried to touch Jay Shah’s feet after getting the trophy, but he stopped her with respect.

The Indian women’s cricket team won the ODI World Cup 2025.

They beat South Africa in the final on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played very well.

She led the team with confidence.

Many people had doubted her, but she proved them wrong.

After the match, Harmanpreet went on stage to get the trophy.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, gave her the cup. Harmanpreet tried to touch his feet as a mark of respect. But Jay Shah stopped her and smiled. He showed respect for her as India’s captain.

Jay Shah has done a lot for women’s cricket. He worked for equal pay for women and men players.

It was a proud moment for India.

You can watch the video here:

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick