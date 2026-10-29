We did the best we could to get Molineux back: RCB head coach Malolan

New Delhi: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went up to Rs 1.05 crore in an attempt to bring Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux back into their squad at the WPL 2027 auction, but eventually lost out to UP Warriorz. RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan explained the franchise’s approach to the bidding on auction day, while also outlining why the team backed injury-hit Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh as it finalised its squad for the upcoming season.

Rangarajan acknowledged that RCB had pushed hard to retain Molineux’s services, particularly after her contribution to the franchise’s championship-winning campaign last season. However, with a purse of Rs 1.15 crore entering the auction, the team had to balance its pursuit of the Australian with other recruitment priorities.

“When you have Rs 1.15 crores and you go till 1.05 for her, I think we did the best we could to get her back. We also have to recognise that we did win the championship last year. So, we would have loved to have her in our squad, and we tried to demonstrate that. But I wish Sophie the very best when she plays for UP, a gun cricketer. We would have liked her, but again, that’s how the auction works, and we had other players also that we were looking at,” Rangarajan told JioStar.

Despite missing out on Molineux, RCB secured four players to complete their squad, with Jonassen joining South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon, Indian batter Tejal Hasabnis and Indian batter Vrinda Dinesh. The acquisitions cost the franchise Rs 1.10 crore in total, adding depth to its spin attack, all-round resources and Indian batting options.

Jonassen’s availability, however, remains an important consideration ahead of the tournament. The Australian has opted out of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) while recovering from an injury, but RCB are working with the expectation that she will be fit in time for the WPL.

Rangarajan said the franchise had assessed the risks before committing to the experienced left-arm spinner and had contingency plans in place should her recovery take longer than anticipated.

“She has opted not to play the WBBL now because she is nursing an injury. The information we have at the moment is that she’s going to be fit by the end of December, and she’ll play a couple of domestic List-A games in Australia and should be fit in time for the WPL. JJ is a very experienced player. We’re aware of her current fitness status, but we still wanted her. Similarly with Sophie also. We were very aware of what we were going to sign up for.

“So, if required, we also have all our backup plans ready. I’d like to focus on JJ the player and the way she improves our team. A left-arm spinner who is a powerplay option for us through the middle and death, and more importantly, bats anywhere between four and six. So very, very happy to have JJ in the team,” he added.

RCB entered the auction with 13 retained players and Rs 1.15 crore remaining in their purse. The retained group includes captain Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil and Lauren Bell, among others.



