‘We want to break the barrier

Mumbai: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday said her team is determined to end its ICC trophy drought during next month’s ODI Women’s World Cup and the preceding series against title favourites Australia will give the side a clear picture of where it stands.

India have never won a world title despite coming close on a few occasions including the 2017 ODI World Cup in England where they finished runners’ up to capture the country’s imagination.

“We want to break that barrier which all Indians are waiting for. World Cups are always special, always want to do something special for my country. Whenever I see Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh) it gives me a lot of motivation,” Harmanpreet said here at the trophy tour unveiling ceremony for the ODI World Cup.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former captain Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet’s teammates Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were also part of the function.