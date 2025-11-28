WPL 2026 Auction Update: Major Buys, Shocks and Complete Squad Breakdown

The WPL 2026 auction was held in Delhi on Thursday.

All five teams completed their squads for the new season.

277 players fought for 73 spots, making the auction very competitive.

The biggest surprise was Alyssa Healy going unsold.

Top Buy: Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma became the most expensive player in WPL history.

UP Warriorz used RTM and bought her for Rs 3.2 crore.

This was the highest bid of the auction.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians focused on balance and strong all-round options.

They kept Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore.

They also added Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, and all-rounder Nicola Carey.

The team looks strong in batting, bowling, and all-round depth.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi looked for leadership and young talent.

They signed Laura Wolvaardt, Shree Charani, and Chinelle Henry.

They kept Taniya Bhatia for wicketkeeping and added Lizelle Lee for top-order strength.

Young bowlers bring fresh pace options to the squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB focused on experienced players.

They signed Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, and Nadine de Klerk for batting power.

The pace attack includes Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, and Lauren Bell.

They kept Prema Rawat using RTM and aim for a more consistent season.

UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz had the biggest purse and made bold moves.

They signed Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, and Deandra Dottin.

Kiran Navgire boosts the batting, while Sophie Ecclestone leads the spin attack.

The team looks very strong for 2026.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat kept Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner.

They added Sophie Devine for power-hitting.

The middle order will rely on Yastika Bhatia, Bharati Fulmali, and Kanika Ahuja.

Their bowling attack has Renuka Singh, Kashvee Gautam, and strong spinners.

Domestic Stars

Two domestic players stood out:

Shikha Pandey was bought for Rs 2.4 crore.

Georgia Wareham was bought for Rs 1 crore.