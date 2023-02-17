YMCA hoopsters make it a grand double in Sam Memorial tourney

Hyderabad: Secunderabad YMCA men made it a grand double following in the footsteps of their women team as they brought down the Hyderabad District League winner G 9 in the final of the 4th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament, scoring a 76-64 win at their home court in the event conducted by Sports Writers Association of Telangana and Telangana Basketball Association. The winner led 36-26 at halftime.

Secunderabad YMCA women toyed with St Pious in their final round robin match with a convincing 57-29 win to emerge champions. Secunderabad YMCA won all their 3 matches in the four team round robin while N8.with a two win one loss record finished second and St pious with a solitary win were third and Trinity which lost all their games finished fourth.

Nathan Abraham of YMCA was adjudged as MVP while Shravan Kumar of G9 was awarded the Promising player in the men section., In the women's section, the award for MVP went to D Manasa and Tanusree got the Promising player award. K. Amruthraj of GHMC was adjudged the Best Coach, an award presented by G Rajaraman a former player of Hyderabad and a renowned scribe who was coached by Samuel Vasanth Kumar.

T. Sheshnarayan, former Secretary Hyderabad Cricket Association and S R Premraj, retired Director of Sports GHMC presented the cash awards, trophies to the teams and also the special prizes.

Final Results

Men: Secunderabad YMCA 76(Nathan Abraham 15 Harsha 28 Gali Samuel 24) beat G9 64(Gowtham 18 Dinesh 14 Vinay Kothari 13) Halftime 36-26.

Women: Secunderabad YMCA 57(Manasa 20 Sarah Isaac 11 Jhanavi 7) by St Pious 29(Rakshitha 9 Monika 8). N8 28 (Rachana 10 Rekha Thapa 8) bear Trinity basketball Club 18(Leesa Dorcas 8).