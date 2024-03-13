YMCA Hyderabad lose to G9 but win against Telangana Youth A

Hyderabad: YMCA Hyderabad after their loss to G9 in a late evening match came back strongly on Tuesday defeating Telangana Youth A 57-51 in a game of fluctuating fortunes at the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial floodlit Basketball Tournament. Trailing at halftime 26-30, YMCA struck form with Vishwa dominating the offensive board and with Krish and Jack Anthony Issac chipping in with baskets at regular intervals, YMCA managed to turn the match in their favour. For the losers, Dhruv Boppana, Suryansh and Aryan Sharma played well. Earlier, G9 managed to get the better of YMCA Hyderabad in a round robin match of the tournament conducted by Sports Writers Association of Telangana and Telangana Basketball Association.

G9 won 66-55 after trailing 33-35 at the halfway stage before Sravan, Duran Johnson and Chandrashekar all of whom represented Telangana at the recently concluded Junior National Basketball Championships got into their grooves scoring 19 against 8 by the loser in the third quarter to lead 52-43.

Vishwa of YMCA Hyderabad scored the first six points before Bala got a couple of three pointers and with Krish scoring from the zero angle as the YMA side dominated the first quarter. Shoaib was the only player from G9 to impress with three baskets with the winner trailing 12-20 at the first quarter. Sravan rattled the YMCA defence with his drive in shots and with Chandu controlling the boards G9 seized an upper hand in the 2nd quarter before Sameer made use of transitional play scoring from fast breaks and outnumbering situations as G9 emerged deserving winner.

Results:

G9 (Sravan 20 Sameer 23 Chandrashekar 11) 66 beat YMCA Hyderabad (Vishwa 20 Krish 14 Bala 11) 55 Hyderabad YMCA (Vishwa 27 Krish 17) 57 bt Telangana Youth A (Dhruv Boppana 14 Suryansh 14 Aryan Sharma 10) 51