113 People Detained In Connection With The Violence In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

On Monday night, 113 more people were detained by the Kallakurichi district police for their alleged roles in the violence that erupted on Sunday at a private school in Kaniyamoor, close to Chinna Salem. The defendants were brought in front of a local court and remanded to custody in the Tiruchy Central Prison.



Special teams detained the accused on Monday night. The Judicial Magistrate Court II Judge A. Mohammed Ali ordered the defendants to detention for 15 days after seeing them in court. A total of 221 people have been detained in the case as a result of the most recent arrests, and 20 minors have been moved to an observation home in Gingee, in the Villupuram district.

According to the police, the suspects were involved in rioting on the school grounds after a class XII girl student died. On July 13, a staff member at the hostel discovered the girl's body on the first level of the building.

Things turned violent when a significant number of townspeople and visitors rushed the private school's grounds on Sunday, destroying the barricades that had been there to prevent them. At least 12 buses and three tractors were burned by the protesters, who also plundered the school. Nine police cars, including a riot control vehicle, were damaged in addition to the burning of a police bus.

In the meantime, the principal, secretary, chairman, and two other teachers of the school who had been detained by the police at relation to the student's death were brought before a local court and remanded to custody in the Salem Central Prison.