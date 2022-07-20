113 People Detained In Connection With The Violence In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
On Monday night, 113 more people were detained by the Kallakurichi district police for their alleged roles in the violence that erupted on Sunday at a private school in Kaniyamoor, close to Chinna Salem. The defendants were brought in front of a local court and remanded to custody in the Tiruchy Central Prison.
Special teams detained the accused on Monday night. The Judicial Magistrate Court II Judge A. Mohammed Ali ordered the defendants to detention for 15 days after seeing them in court. A total of 221 people have been detained in the case as a result of the most recent arrests, and 20 minors have been moved to an observation home in Gingee, in the Villupuram district.