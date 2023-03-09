13 More BJP Officials Left The Party In Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, 13 party officials, including an office bearer for the IT branch, left the BJP's office in Tamil Nadu, continuing a trend of defections from the saffron party. The party's Chennai West unit's IT wing chief, Orathi Anbarasu, and 12 other members left the organisation, although they made it clear they would not join the DMK.



Its "leader" and former State IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar, who had left the BJP and joined the AIADMK, would be their political example.



Several party officials also defected from the BJP and joined the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, sparking a verbal spat between the two allies. Anbarasu said in a statement that he had been a member of the BJP for a long time and was leaving because he did not want to become a victim of "conspiracies" within the party.

In the meantime, in response to a question posed by Coimbatore media, BJP State President K Annamalai stated that other parties were closely monitoring the happenings in BJP and that the issue of some second or third rung officials quitting the party had taken on a greater dimension. He remarked that after three months, there is a possibility that some large figures may leave the BJP and some big leaders would join the party.