13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men Out On Bathroom Break

A 13-year-old girl, who went out of her home to take a leak, was gangraped by three guys. According to reports, the crime took place in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The 13-year-old girl's father claims that she is a Class 9 student who left the house in the evening to use the restroom. But when she was gone for a long time and didn't come back, the father went in search of her.

He claimed to have seen three individuals, and they left when he began yelling for his daughter and sprinting in their direction.

It dawned on him then that the child had been sexually abused. On November 16, the incident took place. Furthermore, following their confinement to district central prison, the accused were the subject of further investigations.

A complaint was filed with the Vellore All Women Police in response to the father's complaint. Three males who were recognized as the child's relatives—Veerapa, Madhan, and Chinnarasu—were taken into custody in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.