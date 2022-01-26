14-Year-Old Kerala Boy Has Won National Award For His Classical Percussion Instrument

Deviprasad, 14 years old, of Mallapuram, Kerala, has been playing the percussion instrument for three hours since six o'clock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded him the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 for mastering the art. Deviprasad began learning the mridangam when he was only six years old and has remained committed to it ever since. PM Modi virtually met with all 29 children chosen for the prize on January 24, 2022, and presented them with digital certificates using blockchain technology.



Deviprasad was the sole person from Kerala to be picked for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year, and he attended the award ceremony from the Mallapuram District Collectorate. He was chosen in the arts and culture category.

According to sources, Deviprasad was overjoyed to receive the honour from the Prime Minister. He expressed his gratitude for receiving the honour and being invited as a special guest to a Prime Minister's programme. In his house, my father teaches mridangam to the kids. He had heard the wonderful rhythms of this instrument since he was a child. Those early memories instilled in me a strong desire to play the mridangam. He wants to help me develop my talents and become a great mridangam player.

Deviprasad is now studying with maestro V Surendran in Thiruvananthapuram. The youngsters received national recognition as a result of their experience sharing stages with established performers and winning competitions. Deviprasad has performed with Perumbavoor G Raveendranath, a well-known Carnatic musician and composer, and Ragaratnam Mannur Rajakumaranunni.