15 Sri Lankan Refugees Have Arrived In Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka is going through a rough phase and is trying to escape from Sri Lanka's economic problems. Fifteen more refugees arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. In the early hours of Monday, the family left Mannar in a fishing boat and arrived at the shoreline of Kothanda Ramar Temple in Rameswaram. The refugees are from Anaikoddai in Kaakai Theevu, Jaffna, and are members of five households. The journey cost them nearly 2.5 lakh Sri Lankan rupees.

Daily wage worker Y Nirojan, 28, arrived with his wife N Vaitheeswari, 20, and their 11-month-old kid N Girijan. Vaitheeswari explained that due to inflation, they couldn't pay the rent for the residence and essential food items. She told reporters that they had pledged the small amount of jewellery they needed to cover the cost of the boat journey. The family travelled to Neduntheevu and pleaded with a few local fishermen to transport them to Rameswaram.

One fisherman finally consented about 2 a.m., she said, expressing concern for those who are unable to evacuate Sri Lanka because of a lack of such an arrangement that all of them boarded the boat, and he dropped us off here. N Palaniandi, 75, and his wife, P Janaki, 63, are among the remaining evacuees. The couple is seeking shelter in India for the second time. From 1990 to 2012, they resided in a Sri Lankan refugee camp in Alandurai in the Coimbatore district.