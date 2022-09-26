2 Arrested For Bombing An RSS Man's House In Tamil Nadu

According to authorities on Sunday, two people were detained for their part in the September 24 petrol bombing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member's home in the Tamil Nadu district of Madurai. Usain and Samsuddin have been identified as the defendants. Meanwhile, two people are still at run and are expected to be apprehended soon.



T Senthil Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Madurai stated that two people were detained for their roles in the September 24 petrol bombing of RSS official Krishnan's home. Four people in all were involved in the incident. Two are eluding capture and will be detained shortly. MS Krishnan's home, an RSS official, is still being investigated.

He added that the police had also filed a complaint against the proprietor of the gas station for selling 'loose' gasoline in bottles that was used to fuel gasoline bombs. He also asked the owners of the fuel bulks to refrain from dispensing loose fuel.

The incident observed up to three petrol bombs were thrown into the home of an RSS member in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred around 7:38 p.m. on Saturday at MS Krishnan's home in Madurai's Mel Anuppanadi housing board area.

Men on bikes were seen riding up to the house and throwing petrol bombs, according to the surveillance film, before the pair sped off. In this context, a plea was submitted to the Keerathurai police by RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran.

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore, where nearly seven violent events have been reported, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), State Commandos, and Special Force have been sent. In Coimbatore and surrounding areas, such as Madurai and Salem districts, BJP and RSS members' vehicles were set on fire and stones were thrown into their homes during the course of the last two days.