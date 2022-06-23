3 Killed In Cracker Unit Blast In Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, a firecracker manufacturing facility explosion in Cuddalore, which is roughly 174 kilometres away, claimed the lives of three individuals. M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, declared a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for each of the departed's families.

Vasantha, a resident of the hamlet of Nellikuppam, was hurt in the accident, and he gave the officials the order to treat him. According to the police, three employees of the M Pudur fireworks production facility in the Cuddalore region perished in an explosion, after the building caught fire. The accident totally destroyed the entire unit.

The chief minister offered his sincere condolences and expressed his sorrow over the terrible deaths of Chitra, 35 years old of Periyakaraikadu village, Ambika, 50 years old of Nellikuppam village, and Sathiyaraj, 34 years old of Moolakkuppam village in the firecracker factory explosion.

He added that he sent the families of the deceased my sincere sympathies. Since Vasantha from Nellikuppam village was hurt in the same accident, he has also requested special treatment for her at the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Stalin ordered the employees to give the families of those who lost loved ones in the accident a subsidy of Rs. 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.