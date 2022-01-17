400 Year Old Copper Spears Gone Missing From The Temple In Tamilnadu

Palani temple for the past 422 years were found missing. However, Palani is dedicated to one of Lord Muruga's most sacred shrines, as worshipped by the Hindu sect of Kaumaram. Two little gold and copper spears on January 14, which had been carried in an annual ritual ceremony from Karaikudi to thefor the past 422 years were found missing. However, Palani is dedicated to one of Lord Muruga's most sacred shrines, as worshipped by the Hindu sect of Kaumaram.



The ritual is celebrated since 1601, the nagarathar as chettiars of Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Sivaganga have been carrying the 3.5-cm-long spears on the pilgrimage. They arrived in Natham on January 13 this year as well, and remained in the traditional mandapam belonging to the Perumal temple. The spears were housed in a silver casket in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The next morning, though, they were unable to be found. The Natham Police Department is looking into the matter.

Due to the fact that the pilgrimage could not proceed alone without spears, two were swiftly fashioned and the procession resumed after a brief pause. The procession normally arrives in Palani on the day prior Thaipoosam, which this year occurs on January 18th, and spends the night in the foothills.

The day after Thaipoosam, pilgrims perform ceremonies at the Dandayuthapani temple. Due to the pilgrims' journey has been delayed this year, they are walking diring the night hours to utilise and match up the time.

Meanwhile, the spears are stored at Kumarappan Chettiar's ancestral home in Nerkuppai for the remaining of the year. Every and every year, the pilgrimage departs from this location.