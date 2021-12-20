43 TN fishermen held by Lankan Navy

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 43 Indian fishermen and seized six fishing boats. The arrested fishermen have been lodged in the Kangesanthurai camp in Sri Lanka, according to a fisheries department official in Tamil Nadu.

Upset over the reported arrests and the seizure of the boats, the fishermen associations will hold protests across the state on Monday.

A Tamil Nadu fisheries department official while speaking to IANS said, "Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are regularly attacked by the Sri Lankan Naval personnel and recently a fisherman from Ramanathapuram, Rajkiran (30) lost his life after the Sri Lankan Navy attacked the Indian fishing vessel.

"In this case around 500 fishermen from Rameswaram had sailed to the sea and they were attacked by the Sri Lankan naval personnel near Katchatheevu. 43 Indian fishermen were arrested and are now in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. 6 fishing boats have also been seized by the Sri Lankans."