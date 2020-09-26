5,647 cases in TN, Chennai keeps authorities on the edge

With 1,187 cases the spike which the capital city saw a day ago continued on to the next. In all, there were 5,647 Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore district followed Chennai with 656 cases. The total number of Coronavirus cases touched 5,75,017. The death toll cases totaled 9,233 as the daily cases too registered a spurt over the last three days. 85 people were declared dead in the various hospitals of TN.

The heartening thing which has been noticed in the State is that the cured cases have almost equaled and on days even surpassed the number of fresh cases. On Saturday, 5,612 returned home after getting cured, taking the overall figure to 5,19,448. 46,336 are still undergoing treatment.

Keeping up its momentum of testing cases, Tamil Nadu tested 94,037 across the State. Till date, 70,04,558 cases have been tested.