60 Girls In Tamil Nadu Hospitalised After Eating Breakfast At Govt School Hostel

A government-aided school in the Tamil Nadu of Vedaranyam had up to 60 "panicked" female students who were hospitalised on Thursday for possible food poisoning. After dining breakfast in the school hostel, the pupils reported having health issues.

Sources claimed that on Thursday, wheat upma and coconut chutney were supplied for breakfast to students at Kasthuriba Gandhi Kaniya Gurukulam Girls Higher Secondary School. Some pupils reported finding what looked like a lizard's tail in the food that was being served, which caused alarm in other schoolgirls as well. Over 20 of them vomited while claiming to be queasy and nauseous. They were rushed to the Vedaranyam government general hospital by the school employees.

Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr. SM Murugappan, stated that they kept 38 students under surveillance for a few hours. The college students were terrified. They released everyone once they were certain they were stable.

A group of officials looked over the kitchen in the dorm. However, officials claimed there were no signs that a lizard had accidentally slipped into the food as claimed by the pupils. A health team set up temporary beds for additional pupils in the school in the interim.