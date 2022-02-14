A Young Girl Was Raped And Impregnated By Her Father And His Friend In Tamil Nadu

According to authorities, in Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram district, a minor girl was reportedly raped and impregnated by her father and his friend.

The authorities said that the 44-year-old man used to reside with his 17-year-old daughter after his wife passed away a few years ago. Over the course of two years, the accused, who employed as a mason, raped his daughter many times. His 46-year-old mason friend allegedly raped her at her home when she was alone.

The incident came into highlight When the victim's relatives and neighbours observed her baby bump. Later, she told her family about her ordeal. Her relative later contacted the police.

The charged with the crime were detained after being charged under sections 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 5 (j) (ii) (makes the child pregnant as a result of sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravate, reported Timesnownews.com

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the month, another case was highlighted when the father of a 15-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl who was discovered injured on a flyover in Alwar a fortnight ago claimed that his daughter communicated him in sign language that she was gang-raped by two people. Nanu Mal Paharia, the district collector, was also accused by the father of proposing bribes in the shape of money and land in exchange for his silence. The accusation was denied by the district collector.

It was initially thought to be a rape case by the police. The police then said that the girl's medical records did not prove that she had been raped. They submitted samples of the crime scene as well as other evidence to a forensic science lab. The state government recommended a CBI investigation after receiving criticism from opposition parties. The CBI has yet to take up or dismiss the case.