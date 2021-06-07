AIADMK Urged To Prime Minister To Eliminate NEET Exams

O Panneerselvam, the AIADMK's prominent member, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 6) to eliminate the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other comparable exams for all professional and other courses.

The news came barely a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Modi to scrap all national level tests like NEET and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats, including MBBS, based on class 12 results.

He cited the difficulties faced by Tamil Nadu students, particularly those from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, saying that separate coaching is required to take the test because it is based on the NCERT-CBSE curriculum and they cannot afford the fees charged by coaching centers.

According to him, the introduction of NEET has made it harder for candidates from Tamil Nadu's marginalized populations to pursue medical education.

In recent years, Panneerselvam, often known as OPS, has sanctioned 11 medical colleges for Tamil Nadu, in addition to the AIIMS in Madurai, as well as the abolition of the 12th class CBSE board test.

On June 5, the Tamil Nadu government announced the cancellation of class 12 state board public examinations, stating that a panel would be formed to determine how students would be graded and that these grades would be used to determine admittance to college courses.

Meanwhile, OPS, the former Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister have asked Modi to make a policy decision to eliminate not only the NEET for medical school admissions but also the common entrance examinations for all professional and other institutions in perpetuity.

According to the AIADMK leader, the Centre should allow states to make admissions based on student's grades in their higher secondary exams, for which the people of Tamil Nadu will be eternally thankful.



