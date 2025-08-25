BJP Condemns Kerala's Invitation To Stalin For Global Ayyappa Event, Calls It "Hypocrisy"

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a fierce criticism of the Kerala government's decision to invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the chief guest for the inaugural Global Ayyappa Sangamam scheduled for September 20 in Pathanamthitta. BJP leaders have denounced the invitation as an act of profound hypocrisy and disrespect toward Hindu religious sentiments.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar issued a stern warning that his party would actively oppose the participation of both Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unless they offered public apologies to Hindu devotees and followers of Lord Ayyappa. Chandrasekhar accused Vijayan of previously directing police actions and legal proceedings against Sabarimala devotees.

In a particularly provocative statement, Chandrasekhar drew controversial parallels, comparing the participation of INDI alliance parties in the Sabarimala program to various historically incongruous scenarios. He characterized the invitation as fundamentally contradictory given what he described as the alliance's historical stance toward Hindu religious practices.

Senior BJP figure Tamilisai Soundararajan characterized the move as representing the pinnacle of political hypocrisy, pointing out that Stalin had previously declined invitations from Hindu organizations within Tamil Nadu while accepting this Kerala invitation. The apparent inconsistency in Stalin's approach to Hindu religious events became a central point of BJP criticism.

National BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan intensified the attack by recalling Stalin's failure to condemn controversial statements made by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who serves as a DMK Minister. Udhayanidhi had previously drawn criticism for comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases, statements that the BJP argues demonstrate the family's anti-Hindu stance.

Kerala Devaswom Department Minister VN Vasavan defended the invitation, explaining that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam represents an unprecedented gathering of Ayyappa devotees from around the world. The event, jointly organized by the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board, aims to establish Sabarimala as a globally recognized pilgrimage destination.

Vasavan emphasized that the conclave would strictly adhere to traditional rituals and customs, with approximately 3,000 delegates expected to attend. The event will include participation from ministers representing Karnataka and Telangana, Union Ministers from Kerala, opposition leaders, and thousands of devotees from various countries.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissed the BJP's protest threats, suggesting that Chandrasekhar was "living in a dream" and lacked understanding of Kerala's political dynamics. Sivankutty questioned the appropriateness of threatening to block a neighboring state's chief minister and deputy chief minister from attending a religious gathering.

DMK organizational secretary TKS Elangovan supported Stalin's participation, arguing that attending the event was entirely appropriate and emphasizing its historical significance rather than purely religious nature. Elangovan dismissed BJP criticisms and defended the chief minister's decision to accept the invitation.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between different political parties over religious events and their broader implications for secular governance and Hindu-Muslim relations in Indian politics. The Global Ayyappa Sangamam represents part of Kerala's ambitious development plans for Sabarimala, including a comprehensive master plan worth ₹1,300 crore that encompasses proposed airport and railway infrastructure expected to be operational by 2028.