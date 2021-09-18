Boy From Coimbatore Commited Suicide After Getting Failed From The NEET Exam

The boy of a TNAU professor, who had been in class XI and took the scholarship exam held by a private NEET, JEE coaching centre in Coimbatore, allegedly committed suicide after failing the exam.



After recognising the dead body, it was identified that the boy was the son of M Murugan, M Dharunshankar, a professor at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore and lived in university quarters.

According to police sources, he took the scholarship exam to get a spot in a two-year programme at a private institution that offers preparation for All India Entrance Exams such as NEET and JEE across India.

The victim had recently taken a scholarship exam at the institute in order to enrol in a coaching class. He was supposed to be depressed because he did not get decent grades in the exam. In addition, his parents are said to have questioned him about the marks.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, while alone at home, the deceased committed himself by hanging himself. According to the police, they are continuing their investigation. The body was seized by Saibaba Colony police and taken to the CMCH for a postmortem examination, according to authorities.

However, is not the first suicidal case that took place after failing the NEET exam. The CM has also requested in the past days to not to take any drastic step regarding this as number of students had been find ending their lives after not able to clear the exam.