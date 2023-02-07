Carcass Of Dog Discovered Inside Water Tank Close To Sivakasi In Tamil Nadu

According to the police, a dog's carcass was discovered inside an overhead water tank that provided drinking water to Pudukkottai panchayat inhabitants on Monday, close to Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

As per the officials, the tank, which was built as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission approximately a year ago, serves about 250 households. The operator discovered the carcass and made the decision to clean the tank as part of the routine cleaning.

The Pudukkottai panchayat president was soon notified by the operator, who called the police. According to G Aravind, assistant director of panchayats, the tank is routinely cleaned twice a month on the fifth and twentieth. In this village, there are four overhead water tanks, and this one provides water to about six streets and 250 homes.

M.Pudupatti police, who suspect anti-social groups in the area were responsible stated that the corpse was dumped in the tank in the midst of the village.

The panchayat is currently cleaning the tank with bleaching powder and painting it to be water-proof, while tanker lorries are supplying water to the locals. The officer stated that after the authorities verify the water quality following the cleaning procedure, water distribution from the tank will resume.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting an inquiry to identify the culprit because there was no CCTV in that location. Sections of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in a case.