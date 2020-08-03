Chennai continues to lead Tamil Nadu count with over 40% cases, 5609 fresh coronavirus cases reported

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With an individual count of 1,01,942 cases in all and 1021 on Monday, Chennai still remains a heavily-affected city.

The intensity of the pandemic raging the capital can be gauged from the fact that the other districts which follow it have fewer cases, staying under 400 cases. While Ranipet had 382, Virudhunagar had 348, Tiruvallur 332, Chengalpattu 331, Kancheepuram 322 cases, Theni adjoining the Kerala border notched up 303 Coronavirus cases.

The deaths reported on Monday were 109 and in all, Tamil Nadu's tally touched 2,63,222 cases.