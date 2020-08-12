Chennai corona cases touch 993, TN touches a tally of 3,14,520 cases

The Wednesday tally of coronavirus-affected cases in Tamil Nadu touched 5,871 and there was a rise in cases at the State capital with the figure just short of a four-figure mark at 993. The relief was that the city had managed to keep the cases under 1000 for the sixth day in a row. Otherwise, the share of Chennai was more than one-third of the total tally with the figure reading 1,12,059.

As has been the case over the past weeks, the neighbourhood of Chennai continued to struggle with the maximum cases. Chengalpattu, on the GST road linking the southern districts to the capital saw 439 cases while Tiruvallur saw 407, an important passage from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to Chennai. The temple and textile district of Kancheepuram saw 371 cases.27 cases from outside the State also find a place in the total cases.

With 119 deaths the total dead touched 5278 cases. 5,633 affected returned home after getting cured with the total touching 2,56,313 cases till now. 52,929 people are still undergoing treatment.

Over 34 lakh people have been tested with the actual figure reading 34,32, 025. On Wednesday, a record 71,575 people were tested making it the highest ever till now for the State. The testing centres have also increased to 133, with 61 under the State government and 72 private ones.