Chennai 'Dosa King's hotel puts out special offer on founder's birth anniversary

Brand building is difficult, destroying it is easy. The Chennai-based Saravana Bhavan chain of restaurants with a global presence – 39 restaurants in India and 43 abroad, with a reported turnover running into over Rs 30 billion -went through such a tumult. When its self-made, successful founder 'Annachi' P Rajagopal (1947-2019) convicted of the murder of his employee was in jail since 2004, till his death in 2019.

Easily the best known south Indian restaurant over the years, it has come up with a special offer on its founder's birth anniversary on Wednesday. Between 11 am to 4 pm, it has invited customers to go for a hearty variety meal (comprising 18 dishes including ice cream) for a price of Rs 74, including GST. The price is fixed as it would have been the age of Rajagopal if he would have been alive today.

Despite the tempting offer and the guaranteed taste and quality, it is yet to be known whether the patrons were keen to go for it owing to the coronavirus scare.