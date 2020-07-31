X
X
Chennai metro stations renamed after Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalitha

Chennai metro stations renamed after Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalitha
The Alandur Metro station

Continuing with the time-tested tradition of renaming public buildings and spaces after political leaders, the Palanisamy government in Tamil Nadu has decided to rename a few Metro stations after the names of leading Dravidian leaders.

The Alandur Metro station is to be renamed as ' Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the Chennai Metro Station as ' Puratchi Thalaivar M G Ramachandran Central Metro' and the mofussil Metro station as ' Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalitha Mofussil Bus Station Metro'.

Already, the city airport has been named after TN's first Dravidian party chief minister C N Annadurai.

