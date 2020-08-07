Chennai registers a drop in Coronavirus cases, total number is 2, 85,024

Registering a slight drop with the total number of cases on Friday touching 984, Chennai gave itself a marginal relief by sliding down from the four-figure mark of over a week.

The death cases on Friday touched 119 with the toll mounting to 4690. The day's confirmed coronavirus cases touched 5880 including 24 of those who came into the State from neighbouring states and abroad. Tamil Nadu is currently treating the affected across 110-odd hospitals, a mix of government and private ones.