Chief Minister MK Stalin Says That Tamil Nadu's Government Schools Should Be Self-Sufficient
Chief Minister MK Stalin stated on Tuesday that each government school should become self-sufficient and that all of its necessities should be met. He was addressing during a ceremony to re-establish school management committees (SMC) in all government schools at Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School in Triplicane.
New rules have been released by the school education department to re-establish SMCs in all 37,558 government schools. According to the new guidelines, the 20-member SMC will be chaired by a female parent, with the vice-president being a parent of differently-abled children. Parents, teachers, local government leaders, patrons, education volunteers, and members of self-help groups will all be represented.