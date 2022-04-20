Chief Minister MK Stalin Says That Tamil Nadu's Government Schools Should Be Self-Sufficient

Chief Minister MK Stalin stated on Tuesday that each government school should become self-sufficient and that all of its necessities should be met. He was addressing during a ceremony to re-establish school management committees (SMC) in all government schools at Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School in Triplicane.



New rules have been released by the school education department to re-establish SMCs in all 37,558 government schools. According to the new guidelines, the 20-member SMC will be chaired by a female parent, with the vice-president being a parent of differently-abled children. Parents, teachers, local government leaders, patrons, education volunteers, and members of self-help groups will all be represented.



Stalin stated that participants of the SMC should work constructively to enhance learning outcomes, sustain school resources, keep the environment clean, minimize dropouts and bring dropouts return to school, and create infrastructures for government schools.

Government intermediate schools will have SMCs recreated on April 23, while government elementary schools will have SMCs reformed in two stages on April 30 and May 7. The committees for government high and higher secondary schools will be reorganised in June. Parents will have a greater influence in the development of schools after the reconstitution.