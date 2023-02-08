Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Announces Relief Package For Farmers In Rain-Hit Districts

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, announced on Monday a relief package for farmers in the delta and other areaswho were impacted by the unusually heavy rain, including financial aid. A compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre will be considered for damage to paddy that is ready for harvest that is 33% or higher. A compensation of Rs 3,000 per hectare would be considered for damaged pulse crops grown on paddy-free land.

Acccording to sources, the imcident took place as a low pressure region in the Bay of Bengal and central Indian Ocean on January 29 and a concentrated low pressure area and depression on January 30 caused heavy rain in a few spots in the delta and other areas.



8 kg of seeds with a 50% subsidy would be offered to farmers who lost their black grams crops. Paddy harvesters will be made available for hire with a 50% subsidy to assist impacted farmers in starting harvest right away. If such tests have already been conducted in the concerned villages, steps will be taken to conduct additional paddy harvest tests as part of the crop insurance scheme. The statement added that fully developed agricultural crops have been harmed by the unseasonal rain.

On February 5, the chief minister, the ministers of agriculture, food, and consumer protection, and other authorities paid visits to farmers in the impacted areas of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. They evaluated the damage and heard the farmers' complaints.

The ministers then met the chief minister on Monday at the secretariat in Chennai and detailed the crop damage. They sent him a report, and he used that information to make the announcement about the aid programme.