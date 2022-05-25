Classes 1 to 10 in Tamil Nadu schools resume from June 13

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that classes 1 to 10 will commence in the state from June 13 for the academic year 2022-23.

He said that for students of Class 12, the academic year will begin on June 20, and for Class 11 students, the session will start on June 27.

The school education department launched a new app for teachers to submit their leave application forms. The minister said that the teachers need not submit written letters to the head of school for casual or medical leave.

The department, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it would make the training calendar for teachers available online. The minister informed that teachers can refer to the calendar and choose to attend programmes or courses they are interested in.

He said the academic calendar will include details on exam timetables, holidays, and public exam schedules.

The department has begun to make e-registers available to reduce the administrative burden of teachers and of the 100 registers, 30 have been digitised.

The department in its statement said that nearly 25 types of certificates including equivalence and migration certificates could be procured through e-Seva centres anywhere and the facility will be made available across all e-Seva centres from June this year.