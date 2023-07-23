Live
CM Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in Tamil Nadu
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed his son and state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for sportspersons from Manipur to train in the state.
In a statement on Sunday, Stalin said that the situation in Manipur was not conducive for training to sportspersons participating in Asian Games and Khelo India.
Stalin in the statement said, "'Yaathum oorey, Yavarum kelir' ( Every place is mine, all people are my relatives) and added that this was the basis of his statement on the Manipur sportspersons being provided training in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu will be hosting the Khelo India Games 2024 edition.
The Chief Minister also said that Manipur had produced several noted sportspersons, including MC Mary Kom, Mirabhai Chanu, Kunjurani Devi, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, Tingonleima Chanu.
The Chief Minister said that the government of Tamil Nadu was watching the situation in Manipur with deep concern and anguish.