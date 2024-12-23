CM Stalin Slams BJP-Led Government Over Election Rules Amendment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin strongly condemned the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of threatening democracy by amending Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules. In a post on X, Stalin alleged that the amendment aims to limit transparency by restricting public access to election-related documents, including CCTV footage from polling booths.

“Democracy is facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union government with the reckless amendment of Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, killing transparency in elections,” Stalin stated.

The amendment, made on the Election Commission’s recommendation, restricts public access to electronic records such as CCTV footage and video recordings during elections. Stalin pointed out that this move followed a directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which sought CCTV footage from a polling booth.

He accused the Union government of attempting to suppress transparency to cover up controversies surrounding assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. “The Union Government brought this amendment to prevent public inspection of election documents, thereby destroying one of the basic features of the Constitution,” he added.

Stalin also criticized the Election Commission of India for failing to uphold institutional integrity. “It is shocking that the Election Commission, instead of defending free and fair elections, has succumbed to pressure from the BJP-led government,” he remarked.

Calling the development a serious threat to democratic principles, Stalin appealed to all political parties, including BJP allies, to oppose the amendment and safeguard the integrity of India’s electoral process.