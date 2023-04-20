Cops In Tamil Nadu Attacked Protesting Students Over Excessive Fee Collection

The Nagamalai Pudukottai inspector is accused by the All India Students Association (AISA) of attacking students who were protesting against a government-sponsored college administration on Wednesday over excessive tuition collecting. They claimed that in order to put an end to the demonstration, the police had written to parents and threatened other students.



Sources added that due to their participation in the demonstration, the college administration cancelled courses for students in the economics department. Only the internal exams were requested of them.

After that, members of the Economics department gathered in front of the principal's office to question M. Rajendran, the college principal, who remained silent. When the students stopped the road, the police interfered. Devarajan, Kalaivanan, and Nethaji were three students who were arrested after the protest was dispersed.

K Mangayarkarasi, a member of the AISA State Committee, wrote to each of the district's MLAs in Madurai to ask them to take action and prevent government-sponsored universities from charging students exorbitant tuition. In a statement, the member claimed that student Kalaivanan had been assaulted by a Nagamalai pudukottai inspector. Kalaivanan had asked for the appointment of a special officer to oversee the college in accordance with Section 14A of the Private Colleges Regulation Act of 1976.

She pleaded with the Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Minister of Higher Education K Ponmudy to take action.