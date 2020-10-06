Corona cases decline in TN, stay high in Chennai

The State of Tamil Nadu touched a notable milestone on Tuesday as for the 39th day in succession, it kept the total number of Coronavirus cases less than 6,000. The cases registered today dropped to 5,017 out of which 3,088 were men and 1,929 were women.

The capital city of Chennai, however, saw no drop in numbers with the tally reading 1,306. This figure also was a record as the city saw the four-figure mark for the 13th day in a row.

Out of the total of 6.3 lakh cases so far in the State, Chennai accounted for 1,75,484. The only silver lining for TN was that the number of Coronavirus cases cured at 5,548 was more than that of those freshly affected for the second day in recent times.

With 71 deaths, the tally was reaching close to the 10,000 mark with Tuesday's number reading 9,917.