Couple In Tamil Nadu Arrested Allegedly For Swindling A Total Of Rs 40 Lakhs

A couple was detained on Saturday after it was discovered that they had defrauded six victims out of a total of Rs 40 lakh by promising them government jobs in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. The woman pretended to be the Ariyalur sub-collector, and when victims demanded money, the pair threatened to kill them.



Sources claim that J Jayamadavasarathy (34) of Peruvarappur village in Peruvarappur district recently met Sudhakar (44) and his wife Sagaya Vinnarasi (42) of Thilaividangal village near Chidambaram. The victim gave them Rs. 11 lakh after Vinnarasi introduced herself as a sub collector who claimed to know government officials. Later, when he wasn't able to find work, he requested the money but only got Rs. 1 lakh.

The district crime branch conducted an investigation after receiving his complaint to Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan, and found that the pair also defrauded other people. They were killed by Latchumanan of Kurunjipadi, Sivagurinathan of Keezhamungiladi, Thirumurugan of Kodipallam, and Kannabiran of Narkaravandankudi, reported The News Indian Express. A case regarding this had been registered.

According to the police, both made confessions. Vinnarasi claimed in her statement that she married Sudhakar following the death of her first husband, pretended to be a sub-collector in order to defraud others, and led an opulent lifestyle. They were held in Cuddalore Central Prison pending further investigation.