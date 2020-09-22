Death toll spikes, Coronavirus cases lessen in Tamil Nadu

5,337 Coronavirus cases were reported to be affected with the coronavirus on Tuesday as the number dipped marginally from that of Monday which stood at 5,344. 989 cases in Chennai rose slightly from that of the earlier day's number which was 982. Coimbatore stands at the second position with 595 Coronavirus cases and Tirupur with 369.

The overall total till date stood at 5,52,674.

With 76 deaths reported, the number rose up from the 60-odd which was the trend for nearly a week. The total tally moved closely to touch the 9,000 mark at 8,947. The silver lining is that nearly 5 lakh people have been cured in the past six months with the figure reading 4,97,377. 46,350 are undergoing treatment.

176 testing centres, 66 in the government sector and 110 in the private sector have been relentlessly conducting tests on the local population over these months.