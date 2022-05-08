Employees At Tamil Nadu Firm Get Free Matchmaking Services And Salary Hike If They Marry

A Madurai-based IT firm is providing free matchmaking services to its employees as a "extra." The firm has also announced a pay raise for its staff, but only for those who utilise the service and marry.



The move comes after the company, Mookambika Infosolutions, has had an attrition rate of less than 10% for numerous years. On the initiative, which may seem strange to some, creator MP Selvaganesh explained that the bulk of his employees are from villages, with either elderly parents or a lack of a correct worldview, and hence are unable to find the ideal match.



He stated that t hrough a network of 'alliance makers,' they assist such employees. Weddings are the most enjoyable gatherings; the entire staff rents vans and attends. Selvaganesh stated that they cannot take these long-term employees for granted, believing that they will not leave. They give them their due even before they have such a thought.

In an era where employees choose to change jobs, Mookambika Infosolutions personnel are said to have stayed with the company for an average of five years.

Selvaganesh considers that building ties with employees takes time and money, and that not everything can be evaluated from a financial standpoint.

750 employees at Mookambika Infosolutions can use their matrimonial service. One of the many benefits that this company's employees enjoy is a guaranteed 6-8 percent raise that occurs twice a year.