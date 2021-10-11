Engineering Admissions In Six Anna University Component Institutions Are Below 10% Due To Lack Of Infrastructure
- 306 of the 440 engineering institutions in Tamil Nadu had managed to fill less than 10% of their seats.
- Only 11 of the 388 seats at the Ariyalur campus were filled.
At the end of the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling on Saturday, 306 of the 440 engineering institutions in Tamil Nadu had managed to fill less than 10% of their seats.
Experts are concerned about the trend because at least six of the 306 institutes are affiliated with the prestigious Anna University (AU). At the University VOC College in Thoothukudi, just 36 seats out of 386 were filled, whilst at the University College of Engineering in Pattukkottai, 33 seats out of 387 were filled. Similarly, out of 387 seats, University Colleges of Engineering at Panruti, Nagapattinam, and Ramanathapuram have only managed to fill 21, 17, and 13 seats, respectively.