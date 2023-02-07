Erode East bypoll: BJP extends support to AIADMK candidate

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai has called upon the party cadres to work sleeplessly for the victory of AIADMK candidate, K.V. Thenarasu in the Erode East by-election scheduled for February 27.

The statement of the BJP state president came after the Election Commission cleared the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK for K.V. Thenarasu.

It may be noted that the O. Panneerselvam (OPS) faction of the AIADMK had fielded candidate Senthil Murugan who has subsequently withdrawn from the race with OPS openly stating that he and his supporters would work for the victory of the candidate with 'Two Leaves' symbol, K.V. Thenarasu.

Annamalai also thanked the AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for fielding the candidate to the Erode East by-poll as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

He also thanked the deposed coordinator of AIADMK and former chief minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) for withdrawing the candidate of Senthil Murugan from the fray and supporting the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

It may be recalled that the BJP had earlier appealed to O. Panneerselvam (OPS) to withdraw his candidate and to work for the victory of the 'Two leaves' candidate.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president called upon the NDA allies to work for the victory of K.V. Thenarasu who was the NDA candidate. He called upon the party cadres and NDA parties to defeat the inefficient DMK government which was anti-people, corrupt, and had failed to keep its poll promises.