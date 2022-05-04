Girl In Tamil Nadu Will Appear For Examination After Surviving 10 Surgeries

After a two-year break, eight lakh students will compete for examinations for Class XII boards in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. S Sindhu, who has already proven her courage and dedication by studying for the exam while the fact that she had been distinct for others as she had undergone for ten surgeries last year. She will be hopefully be one of them who will be appearing in the upcoming exams.



Sindhu's school, Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School in T Nagar, has requested permission from the government to enable her to write the exam while laying on a cot and with the assistance of a scribe.

She has little recollection of the December 2020 fall from the third floor of a building that left her bedridden. The volleyball player, who competed at the district level, presently requires assistance to sit and has an open wound on one leg. All of her old images from sporting activities show her smiling. The 17-year-old lost all of her teeth in the accident. She had to go through a lot of reconstructive surgery.

Her aim was to join army and become a professional vollyball player. Sindhu explained that joining the army is now out. However, if she is able to walk again, she intend to play volleyball.

She keeps her textbooks by her bedside and tries to get out of bed as much as necessary to peruse. Sindhu's health has put a strain on the family's meagre finances, but the leased single-room house she shares with her parents and younger brother in Kodambakkam exudes brightness.

Her right leg operation was botched, according to her family. She still has an untreated wound and is unable to walk despite many surgery. Shakti has spent all of his wages on her therapy and is seeking assistance for his daughter's face plastic surgery.