Government Officials In Kolar Intervene To Prevent Child Marriage

On Sunday, government officials intervened in time to avert a child marriage in Kolar. They've begun the process of relocating the rescued girl to a government facility.



Mune Gowda of Padisettyhalli in Malur was about to tie the knot on the girl when police and authorities from the women and child welfare department arrived at the MR convention hall just in time.

Makkala Sahayavani team head Roopa stated they got a complaint late Saturday. Authorities investigated the data and determined that the girl was under the age of 18. Her team notified the police and the child welfare department on Sunday morning.

The girl will be placed in a government home in KGF, while Gowda, the groom, his parents, the priest, the owner of the MR convention centre, and the music troupe have all been charged. Gowda works as an electrician, while the girl had just finished her second year of university at a private college. A source added that she is 11 months shy of turning 18.

Meanwhile, Roopa further added in her statement that this was the third similar incidence in the last 11 days, and that in each occasion, the girls were taken to the KGF government home.