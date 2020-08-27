Government transport corporations in Tamil Nadu eagerly await end of lockdown

Like its southern counterparts, the running of public transport in Tamil Nadu has also been affected by the lockdown and continuing extensions to it, the latest being till August 31. As of now, the bus depots have morphed into vegetable markets while the stationary buses are being given periodic maintenance by the transport corporation staff, regularly, working on shift basis, says Dinamalar.

Split into eight zones, the State runs nearly 21,000 buses all across the length and breadth of the State. The public transport service in Tamil Nadu, considered one of the most efficient in the country has kept itself in readiness to spring back to operation if the lockdown is lifted from September 1, say officials.

Already, the transport sector has seen a few flip-flops by the government when it imposed a total lockdown from March 25, which was relaxed in July, when corona cases were under control. 30 per cent of the fleet was allowed to operate with a maximum of 32 passengers per bus. However, as the pandemic struck again and 238 employees of various corporations got infected, the bus services were withdrawn by July 15.

At present, permissions have been accorded for inter-state bus travel. The relaxations in going for fitness certificates and payments of road tax etc announced by the government have made the employees optimistic that the buses may begin to roll on the roads again.

With the State government also deciding to take a call on the issue of e-passes by August 29, it would be worthwhile to watch whether the public get to see their trusted government buses back in service.