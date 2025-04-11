Home Minister Shah Confirms BJP-AIADMK Alliance, Criticizes Tamil Nadu's DMK Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed on Friday that the BJP has formed an alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu while emphasizing the BJP's respect for "Tamil language, people and culture." During a press conference in Chennai, Shah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government, accusing them of corruption and neglecting Tamil interests.

Shah particularly criticized the DMK government for failing to implement Tamil medium education in professional courses. "Wherever there is an NDA government, the mother tongue syllabus is available for studying medicine and engineering. But I have been asking Stalin for three years to do it," he said, challenging the Chief Minister: "Can Stalin say what he has done for Tamil?"

The Home Minister alleged that the DMK is deliberately using cultural and religious debates as diversionary tactics. "DMK is using Sanatana Dharma, three language policy and other issues only to divert attention," Shah stated. He added that controversies surrounding NEET and delimitation are similarly being politicized to shift focus away from the government's failures.

Shah also leveled serious corruption allegations against the DMK administration, claiming involvement in multiple scams. "DMK government has been involved in liquor, sand mining, cash-for-job, MNREGA and more on Rs 39,000 crore," he asserted, demanding accountability from both Chief Minister Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi.