IIT Madras comes up with low-cost, multi-use Coronavirus testing kit

The deadly spread of the coronavirus has affected the frontline warriors – the medical professionals comprising doctors and supporting staff – the most. In a bid to alleviate them from this continuing misery, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), a multi-disciplinary R&D centre of IIT Madras along with Helyxon Healthcare Solutions Private Limited, based out of IIT Research Park has come up with an instrument – OXY 2 - which can be fitted on the finger of the corona-affected and all bio details can be found out, without any physical contact.

Powered with a remote sensor , all the vital stats of the patient can be accessed from a remote location or one's mobile phone by this instrument, thus ensuring the safety of the medical professionals. It is priced between Rs 2,500- 10,000, a fraction of the cost of the large patient monitors used in hospitals. Importantly, it can be re-used for other patients and would last for a year.

"This is a medical device that replaces large patient monitors that cost about 1lakh Rupees. While there are many similar offerings in the market, our devices can provide clinically accurate results. With remote monitoring, the doctors and healthcare staff can get the results without even getting anywhere near the patients," Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), IIT Madras told the media.