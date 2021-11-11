Kerala Opposition MLAs ride bicycles to Assembly in protest

Thiruvananthapuram: The legislators belonging to the opposition Congress-led UDF on Thursday reached the Assembly on bicycles to register their protest against the Pinarayi Vijayan government for not reducing taxes on petroleum products.

Following the reduction done by the Centre, petrol price per litre came down by Rs 12.27 while diesel price fell by Rs 6.30 and the average price of one litre petrol in the state was Rs 103.80 and diesel stood at Rs 91.59, while in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, their respective governments decided to reduce the state's portion in the tax component.



The Center's 'Diwali gift' came on November 4, but Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal ruled out further reduction in the taxes. He said that it was the Centre which had raised the taxes, while the state government never increased them, and hence Kerala was not duty bound to reduce tax.



On Thursday morning more than a dozen legislators from the Congress party and its allies cycled through the roads followed by a battery of press photographers.



"Both the Centre and the state have been taking on the people on account of the fuel prices. We have been for long demanding the State government to come to the rescue of the people. Other prices are spiralling on account of the rising fuel rates and the state government is a silent spectator. We will continue our protest against the state government for their callous attitude," said Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who led the cyclists.



On the floor of the House also the Opposition took up this issue.

