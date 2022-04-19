Lizard Discovered In Rice Served To Children At An Anganwadi In Tamil Nadu

On Monday, a lizard was spotted in the meal provided to five children at an Anganwadi centre. The incident occurred at a centre in Chengam, Tiruvannamalai, called Paramananthal.



More than 25 students and two staff members - a teacher and a cook - are housed at the Anganwadi. Only five of them were available on Monday, two males and three girls.

According to police sources, one of the children's grandmothers noticed a lizard in the meal and filed a complaint. All the children who were having food were under the age of five, were sent to a government hospital for an examination right away. The police sources informed that the children did not have any reactions to the food.

Furthermore, B Kandhan, Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), told that they have collected food samples and sent them to the Food Safety Department for analysis. He stated that an investigation into the situation had been initiated, and that staff members had been questioned.

According to the ICDS officer, the health of the five children who ate the rice was normal and the investigation is continuing.